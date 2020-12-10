Infogain Joins eGain EcoNet Partner Network

Infogain, a provider of software platform engineering, is partnering with eGain, a provider of customer engagement solutions. Infogain will provide implementation, integration, and managed services for eGain products.

"We are excited to be eGain's strategic partner for professional services. With our 20 years experience in knowledge management and leadership in interactive digital experience, we will help our mutual clients realize world-class agent and customer experiences," said Infogain's chief technology and strategy officer, Nishith Mathur, in a statement.

"We welcome Infogain as a strategic partner. They have a strong reputation for delivering framework-driven customer experience deployments that deliver quick value," said J.C. Rao, eGain's vice president of professional services and support, in a statement.