Verint Adds Engagement Data Management to its Open Cloud Platform

Verint Systems has launched Engagement Data Management (EDM) as part of the Verint Cloud Platform.

Verint EDM provides a uniform and cohesive view of interaction data across data silos created by the growing number of communication and collaboration platforms.

"We are proud to be launching the industry's first offering specifically designed to enhance the management and value of engagement data in its many forms," said David Singer, vice president of product strategy at Verint, in a statement.. "Bringing together interaction data is something that IT organizations have struggled with for years. With Verint EDM, we see tremendous possibilities for IT organizations and systems integrators to more easily uncover the value of interaction data that has been locked in disparate systems and silos to provide useful and meaningful insights for stakeholders across the organization."

Verint EDM provides the following capabilities:

Enterprise-wide Interaction Data Hub, which normalizes interaction data, including multimedia and extensible metadata, and organizes it for applications and other data lakes to consume;

Ingestion and Capture, which provides APIs and adaptors to bring together interaction data from any customer engagement source, including cloud-based contact center, unified communications, and collaboration platforms;

Enrichment, which supports data enhancement through Verint and third-party analytics, as well as a free enrichment API;

Data Management, which provides granular control of data access and retention and preserves the source of record by safeguarding the integrity, reliability, accessibility, and lifecycle management of all data;

Compliance, which enforces workflows to support best-practice data governance, security, and compliance; and

Export API, for exporting data across the organization.

At the same time, Verint integrated its Cloud branch workforce management solution, CloudCords, with TimeTrade Systems' TimeTrade Scheduler to streamline online appointment scheduling in retail banking. The integrated solution synchronizes customer appointments and scheduled staff availability into a single calendar. By automating the appointment and shift scheduling workflows, banks are able to increase workforce productivity with fewer errors resulting in a better customer experience.