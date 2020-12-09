Chorus.AI Launches Momentum Insights
Chorus.ai, a conversation intelligence platform provider, today launched Momentum Insights, a transformational view into customer relationships, provided natively in the CRM system.
Momentum Insights harnesses conversation intelligence to empower reps and their leaders.
"Momentum Insights will unlock learnings never before available from the CRM to harness the most valuable dataset available—conversations with customers," said Jim Benton, CEO of Chorus.ai, in a statement. "This will empower revenue teams to solve complex problems which require strong relationships, and relationships ultimately drive revenue. Reps get exactly what they need to engage and personalize their efforts, while leadership is able to trust the unbiased data aggregated from each opportunity to inform critical business decisions."
With the Momentum Suite, Chorus understands and surfaces actionable information on every interaction, allowing revenue teams to do the following:
- Understand every customer with relationship intelligence and advanced AI that uncovers key topics discussed in past interactions;
- Improve forecasting accuracy;
- Pinpoint interactions that impact deal progression;
- Conduct smarter pipeline reviews and understand how engagement activity correlates to deal outcomes; and
- Reveal deal risks, critical moments, and overall deal momentum.
Related Articles
Chorus.ai Adds to Conversation Intelligence
02 Sep 2020
Conversation Intelligence's new analytics experience delivers insights into revenue key performance indicators.