Chorus.AI Launches Momentum Insights

Chorus.ai, a conversation intelligence platform provider, today launched Momentum Insights, a transformational view into customer relationships, provided natively in the CRM system.

Momentum Insights harnesses conversation intelligence to empower reps and their leaders.

"Momentum Insights will unlock learnings never before available from the CRM to harness the most valuable dataset available—conversations with customers," said Jim Benton, CEO of Chorus.ai, in a statement. "This will empower revenue teams to solve complex problems which require strong relationships, and relationships ultimately drive revenue. Reps get exactly what they need to engage and personalize their efforts, while leadership is able to trust the unbiased data aggregated from each opportunity to inform critical business decisions."