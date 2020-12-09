ActiveCampaign Launches Predictive Recipes
ActiveCampaign, a provider of customer experience automation, has launched Predictive Recipes to help companies scale as they find the perfect balance between personal interactions and automation.
With Predictive Recipes, companies receive recipe recommendations based on intelligence from ActiveCampaign's 120,000 customers. Once suggested, companies can add and customize the automation across their entire tech stacks.
"While managing the balance between human interaction and automation is critical in today's fast-moving business landscape, leaders can not spend all their time designing these systems," said Jason VandeBoom, founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign, in a statement. "We are unique in our solution to this, recommending automations based on our experience with over 120,000 companies. By giving every company the benefit of this experience, we are able to deliver on customer experience unlike any other tool available today."
Related Articles
ActiveCampaign Introduces Predictive Content
13 Nov 2019
ActiveCampaign's Predictive Content uses machine learning to predict the most engaging email for each individual in an audience.