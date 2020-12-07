Conga Launches Conga CLM

Conga, a providert of digital transformation for commercial operations, today launched Conga CLM, the first release of unified products since Conga joined with Apttus in May.

Conga CLM offers the following features:

"Our goal is to provide organizations with a contract management solution wherever they fall on the contract management maturity curve so that their most critical processes can evolve and adapt as their business changes and grows," said Eric Carrasquilla, senior vice president of product at Conga, in a statement. "Conga CLM is delivered by an ecosystem of hundreds of partners so businesses can work smarter and manage better."

"From my recent demo and experience with Conga CLM, I'm very impressed with the strong user experience and innovative capabilities.," said Ryan O'Leary, senior research analyst at IDC Research, in a statement. "The solution addresses many of the use cases clients are dealing with in these dynamic times with strong integration and overall portfolio,including Conga Sign. Conga's eSignature is among the easiest to use and has a seamless integration with their CLM."