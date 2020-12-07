Groove Launches Groove for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud

Groove, a sales engagement platform provider for enterprises using Salesforce, today launched Groove for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud to help banks accelerate sales productivity and build stronger relationships across their retail and commercial operations in the United States.

"Salesforce Financial Services Cloud provides an integrated platform that can be tailored to any financial services organization's high-touch relationship model," said Chris Rothstein, co-founder and CEO of Groove, in a statement. "We are aligned with Salesforce Industry Clouds' vision to help their customers accelerate digital transformation and realize time to value as quickly as possible. This is why we are bringing to market the first sales engagement platform that has been tailored to meet the specific needs of the financial services industry."

Groove's unique architecture ensures that sensitive client data remains in Salesforce as the system of record.

Key capabilities of the new platform include the following: