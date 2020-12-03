Alchemer Partners with Voxpopme
Alchemer (formerly SurveyGizmo), a customer experience (CX) and voice-of-the-customer (VoC) platform provider, has partnered with video survey software specialists Voxpopme to help companies capture customer-recorded video feedback.
The partnership enables Alchemer users to add open-ended video questions to surveys. Users can then leverage Voxpopme's automated video analytics and editing tools to ensure human insights can be understood and shared.
"Customer centricity begins with customer engagement. The more you understand your customers, the more likely you are to respond to them appropriately," said David Roberts, CEO of Alchemer, in a statement. "Voxpopme allows companies to see and hear from customers, which is difficult to do with social distancing. Adding this feedback type to the Alchemer platform allows users to connect with customers at a more personal level."
"Being people-first is table stakes in modern business, yet people can be easily forgotten in a world awash with quantitative data. So it's hugely exciting to be partnering with Alchemer to create a native video question that adds the unique benefits of qualitative feedback to survey data," said Dave Carruthers, founder and CEO of Voxpopme, in a statement. "At the click of a button, enterprises will add video questions into surveys and capture in-depth, contextual video responses. Combining the qualities of both types of data will improve businesses' understanding of people and create the empathy needed to make better decisions for the people that matter."
Qualtrics Deepens Voxpopme Integration
01 Jul 2020
Enhancements integrate Voxpopme's video visualization widget directly into Qualtrics dashboards.
SMG Partners with Voxpopme
07 Oct 2020
SMG and Voxpopme are teaming up to help companies capture and analyze video customer feedback.
Alida Partners with Voxpopme
17 Nov 2020
Alida's partnership with Voxpopme enables companies to incorporate video into the customer feedback efforts.