Alchemer Partners with Voxpopme

Alchemer (formerly SurveyGizmo), a customer experience (CX) and voice-of-the-customer (VoC) platform provider, has partnered with video survey software specialists Voxpopme to help companies capture customer-recorded video feedback.

The partnership enables Alchemer users to add open-ended video questions to surveys. Users can then leverage Voxpopme's automated video analytics and editing tools to ensure human insights can be understood and shared.