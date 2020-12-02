Salesforce Introduces Service Cloud Workforce Engagement, Hyperforce, and Einstein Automate

Today at its Dreamforce digital conference, Salesforce introduced Service Cloud Workforce Engagement, a dynamic workforce planning product that will help service leaders organize their workforces from anywhere and distribute the right work to the right agents based on skills and service channels.

"Delivering service is more complex than ever with agents working from anywhere and volumes of customer support requests spiking," said Bill Patterson, executive vice president and general manager of CRM applications at Salesforce, in a statement. "With Service Cloud Workforce Engagement, Salesforce will arm the contact center with a connected solution all on one platform so our customers can remain resilient and agile no matter what tomorrow may bring."

Service Cloud Workforce Engagement will use artificial intelligence to predict customer service demand, enabling companies to staff the right agents, with the right skills, at the right time. With Service Cloud Workforce Engagement, agents will have a single workspace that integrates all of the data, systems, and coaching they need to deliver personalized service and resolve issues quickly.

Service Cloud Workforce Engagement includes the following capabilities:

Service Forecast for Customer 360, whichv uses AI based on data from the Salesforce platform and integrated third-party tools to help service leaders organize their workforces and predict how many requests will come into the contact center in real time across digital channels and regions. Service leaders will also be able to adjust in real time to account for unplanned events, like an influx in calls in response to a social media influencer promotion.

Omnichannel Capacity Planning, which enables service leaders to balance staffing needs across digital channels, including phone, email, web chat, text, and social channels, by assigning the right agents at the right time based on their skills and availability.

Personalized Agent Engagement, which provides real-time coaching and on-demand training from anywhere by integrating myTrailhead, Salesforce's online learning platform, directly into the Service Console. Companies can onboard and continually train agents by delivering bite-size, guided learning paths directly in the agent's workspace during their shifts.

Salesforce also used the event to unveil Hyperforce,a reimagination of its platform architecture for Salesforce Customer 360, including Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Commerce Cloud, Industries and more, on major public clouds. Hyperforce will empower Salesforce customers to securely deploy Salesforce apps and services from anywhere, while using the scale and agility of the public cloud.

"Every company right now is facing an imperative to go digital, fast," said Bret Taylor, president and chief operations officer of Salesforce, in a statement. "Salesforce Hyperforce is a quantum leap forward in how Salesforce can accelerate our global customers' digital transformations and empower them to grow, fast and at scale, on our trusted platform."

Salesforce also introduced Einstein Automate, a suite of products to help companies streamline tasks and automate manual processes. Einstein Automate includes Flow Orchestrator to transform complex processes into dynamic, industry-relevant experiences using artificial intelligence-infused bots, flows, and components; MuleSoft Composer for integrating data from multiple systems to Salesforce; and pre-built resources from AppExchange and OmniStudio.

Flow Orchestrator is a low-code workflow development tool that allows users to compose workflows that automate complex, multi-user processes and approvals with AI-generated next steps and recommendations .

The MuleSoft Composer for Salesforce lets users connect disparate apps and data to Salesforce and develop a 360 degree view of the customer and features a library of pre-built connectors and templates.

And, in addition to pre-built solutions on the AppExchange, businesses can use several new products and features in OmniStudio, including a suite of resources and no-code tools, pre-built guided experiences, templates, and more, to deploy digital-first experiences like licensing and permit applications.