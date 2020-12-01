Verint Introduces Digital Behavior Analytics

Verint Systems today introduced Digital Behavior Analytics as part of its Experience Cloud to capture and track millions of clicks, gestures, taps, and other actions so organizations can see and analyze how customers navigate digital properties and automate how they find and fix problems.

"With the addition of Digital Behavior Analytics insights, clients see and act on customer activity in a way that's never been possible," said Kevin Daly, Verint's global vice president and general manager of experience management, in a statement. "By fully visualizing customer pathways, hesitations, and barriers as they happen and quickly automating analysis, businesses save untold hours of time and can clearly prioritize and drive customer experience decision making."

Digital Behavior Analytics seeks to make customer data more actionabl by visualizing experiences at the aggregate level across online assets and capturing and integrating replays with customer feedback and other experience insights. Web and IT support, digital operations, and product management teams can leverage the tools to find and fix issues and optimize digital experiences.