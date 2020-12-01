Seismic Acquires Grapevine6
Seismic, a sales enablement and marketing orchestration platform provider, has acquired Grapevine6, a social and digital sales engagement platform provider to give sales professionals relevant content sourced from 11,000 third-party publishers. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The acquisition will result in an integrated offering called Seismic LiveSocial, a social engagement solution for sales and client-facing teams. LiveSocial will leverage Grapevine6's artificial intelligence engine to help sellers become trusted advisors by authentically engaging with their clients across social media . With LiveSocial, sales teams can share content across social platforms such as LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook, and measure the ROI of their social engagement strategies.
"In today's dynamic sales landscape, buyers increasingly want to hear from and connect with trusted individuals, not companies, on social media," said Doug Winter, Seismic's co-founder and CEO, in a statement. "Grapevine6 will be instrumental to providing additional customer value by combining Seismic's industry-leading sales enablement platform and Grapevine6's digital engagement platform, further empowering sales teams to educate and engage with buyers online while simultaneously helping to build their personal brands in an authentic way."
"Social media has transformed the buyer's journey. Savvy buyers now use social media to not only gather information and connect with peers, but also to research the sales professionals and advisors they’re partnering with. The current sea change to digital communication is an opportunity to better serve customers by enabling salespeople to humanize relationships with personal stories—the true promise of digital selling," said Mike Orr, CEO of Grapevine6, in a statement. "Partnering with Seismic over the past few years in creating a content ecosystem, we realized how aligned we are in our vision for digital selling and that an acquisition created a win-win for all Grapevine6 and Seismic customers."
