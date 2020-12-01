Seismic Acquires Grapevine6

Seismic, a sales enablement and marketing orchestration platform provider, has acquired Grapevine6, a social and digital sales engagement platform provider to give sales professionals relevant content sourced from 11,000 third-party publishers. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition will result in an integrated offering called Seismic LiveSocial, a social engagement solution for sales and client-facing teams. LiveSocial will leverage Grapevine6's artificial intelligence engine to help sellers become trusted advisors by authentically engaging with their clients across social media . With LiveSocial, sales teams can share content across social platforms such as LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook, and measure the ROI of their social engagement strategies.