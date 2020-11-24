Marchex Launches Marketing Edge Conversational Analytics

Marchex, a conversational analytics and solutions company, today launched Marchex Marketing Edge to help marketers tie revenue-generating conversations back to the specific marketing campaigns that generated them.

Marketing Edge captures conversational data across multiple communication channels, including calls, text, chat, and web form completions, and then uses artificial intelligence-powered conversation intelligence to identify and classify the conversations that drive sales. If the prospect fails to convert, Marketing Edge's integration with Marchex Sale Edge Rescue enables businesses to immediately receive alerts to reengage prospects and rescue the sales opportunity.

"Accelerated by the hardships of COVID-19, today's marketing and selling environment is creating many new challenges for winning and keeping customers, amplifying the need to break down barriers so that marketing and sales departments can work together more effectively to deliver improved customer experiences and outcomes for their businesses," said Russell Horowitz, Marchex's executive chairman and co-CEO, in a statement. "Marketing Edge enables businesses to stop wasting money on conversations that don't create sales opportunities and to instead focus on those that do, and Sales Edge Rescue provides them with the tools needed to ensure that more qualified conversations are converted into sales."

Marketing Edge helps marketers do the following:

Attribute calls, text messages, and web form completions to the marketing campaigns that drove them;

Understand call outcomes tied to sales, using conversational intelligence to increase return on ad spend (ROAS);

Understand where customers abandon digital purchase flows to call or text the business, conversation topics, and which sources lead to higher sales conversions offline;

Use conversational intelligence to reveal obstacles in the digital-to-conversation customer journey that impact offline conversions, such as spam/unwanted calls, long wait times, website abandonment, unanswered text messages, and more;

Receive real-time alerts when prospects showing high purchase intent do not buy; and

Receive credit for phone-based sales driven by their digital marketing efforts.

Marketing Edge is available in two packages:

Marketing Edge Core, which provides call tracking using toll-free and local numbers; multichannel attribution for calls, texts, chats and web forms; dynamic number insertion that enables attribution via channel, session, keyword, campaign or individual number; built-in spam call protection; flexible routing; enhanced caller ID lead data enrichment; integrations with Google Marketing Platform, Adobe Analytics, HubSpot, and Salesforce; email alerts; and intuitive and flexible reporting.

Marketing Edge Advantage, which includes everything in the core package and adds AI-fueled conversation intelligence, including call transcription, automatic call scoring, keyword spotting, PCI redaction, and advanced routing via geo or ZIP code.

Search Optics recently adopted the Marchex Marketing Edge solution.