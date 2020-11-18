Seismic's Fall 2020 Release Extends Content Analytics

Seismic, a sales enablement and marketing orchestration platform provider, today announced new content analytics capabilities as part of its Fall 2020 release.

Seismic's content analytics allow marketers to connect their work to revenue by generating tailored insights on content performance at every step of the buyer journey.

"Sales content performance data has become a critical source of buyer feedback," said Seismic's CEO and co-founder, Doug Winter, in a statement. "Businesses are looking for ways to engage buyers through personalized, resonant messaging but haven't had the visibility into what content performs well and what doesn't. Our improved analytics capabilities unite revenue teams, changing how deals are closed, how content is produced, and ultimately, how business is done."

Other highlights of Seismic's Fall 2020 Release include the following:

Role-based dashboards;

Customization, alerts, and sharing;

Compatibility with other tools and datasets, including Snowflake Secure Data Sharing; and

Synchronized Percolate by Seismic insights, allowing marketers to publish content from Percolate to Seismic and measure how their campaign is performing across marketing and sales channels without leaving Percolate.

Due to the integration with Snowflake, Seismic users can expect dashboards that can be shared with other teams via Snowflake Secure Data Sharing or merged with their business intelligence and data visualization tools on Snowflake's platform.