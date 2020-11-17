Alida Partners with Voxpopme
Alida (formerly Vision Critical), a customer experience management and insights platform, is partnering with video survey software provider, Voxpopme to help companies understand and amplify their customers' voices with video.
Voxpopme's video survey software integration into Alida's CXM and insights platform will enable Alida customers to conduct video-based surveys in minutes. Voxpopme's analytics and editing tools will help Alida customers uncover insights. Videos can be captured and transcribed in multiple languages. Automated theme and sentiment analytics reveal rich qualitative insights.
"It's such an exciting time to be partnering with Alida. Customer-recorded video and all the depth and context it provides perfectly complements Alida's mission to help organizations uncover their customers' truth," said Voxpopme's CEO and founder, Dave Carruthers, in a statement. "Video delivers insights that inspire action, and we can't wait to drive customer-centric decisions for Alida's customers."
"We are thrilled to offer our customers the added value of video feedback and analysis to understand their customers at a deeper level by hearing and seeing them talk directly about their experiences," said Ross Wainwright, CEO of Alida, in a statement. "Video has become a frequent method of communication, and it is imperative that brands use it to reveal their customers' sentiments and emotions and gain rich insights to drive customer experience improvements."
