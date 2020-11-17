Alida Partners with Voxpopme

Alida (formerly Vision Critical), a customer experience management and insights platform, is partnering with video survey software provider, Voxpopme to help companies understand and amplify their customers' voices with video.

Voxpopme's video survey software integration into Alida's CXM and insights platform will enable Alida customers to conduct video-based surveys in minutes. Voxpopme's analytics and editing tools will help Alida customers uncover insights. Videos can be captured and transcribed in multiple languages. Automated theme and sentiment analytics reveal rich qualitative insights.