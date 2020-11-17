Medallia to Integrate with Oracle Cloud CX
Medallia plans to integrate its Experience Cloud with Oracle CX Service to deliver real-time feedback on what customers think and feel about customer service interactions.
Medallia's planned integration with Oracle CX Service will allow companies to understand their customer experiences by capturing a range of feedback signals that include web surveys, messaging, video, and voice analytics after service interactions.
"Recent events have put in motion a new set of customer behaviors and requirements. Businesses need to react quickly in order to continue providing services and pick up on the signals customers are sending," said Rob Tarkoff, executive vice president and general manager of Oracle Cloud CX and Data Cloud, in a statement. "With Oracle CX Service and our work with partners like Medallia, we are helping brands make every customer interaction matter by providing our customers with the data they need to read and react to signals in real time and ultimately create lasting relationships with their customers."
"Now, more than ever, customer engagements must be frictionless for brands to build relationships, revenue, and results, and customer service is a key area that is ripe for transformation right now. Our relationship with Oracle will arm service teams with customer intelligence they can use to turn service into revenue," said Leslie Stretch, CEO of Medallia, in a statement.