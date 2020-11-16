Terminus Adds to Engagement Hub

Terminus, an account-based marketing platform provider, has added capabilities in the Terminus Engagement Hub to increase coordination between sales and marketing.

Some of the new capabilities come from Terminus' acquisitions of Sigstr, Ramble, and GrowFlare. They include the following:

ChatBot Scheduler, an enhancement to Terminus Chat that allows a chatbot to proactively message and schedule meetings with the appropriate representative through an integration with Gsuite, Outlook, or Calendly. Coupled with existing Chat From Anywhere functionality, this means sales-ready visitors can book meetings 24/7 after a single click.

Enhanced Salesforce Integration for improved data and workflow capabilities. Now, Terminus Chat can enrich Salesforce data in real time, create support cases, and create new tasks. Additionally, Terminus Chat routing capabilities can be determined by any Salesforce field for routing.

Improved Sales Alerts and Weekly Recaps, with automated emails sent to customer-facing individuals now including more data and an easier-to-read format. Alert and recap emails can now include multiple recipients. Additional visibility into target account activity and marketing efforts toward them are now surfaced in these emails as well.

"Account-based marketing isn't about marketing, it’s about revenue. That means all customer-facing teams are focused on the most important accounts at precisely the right time," said Bryan Wade, Terminus' chief product officer, in a statement. "More than ever, revenue-oriented leaders recognize that they need a seamless, coordinated effort to win. These new features are a big step toward making sales, marketing, and customer success one cohesive team."

All of these features and enhancements come with Terminus Chat, Email Experience, and Measurement Studio all being fully integrated into a single, unified platform. Through a single login, Terminus users can access every aspect of the Terminus Engagement Hub to create dynamic audience segments, run omnichannel campaigns, and measure revenue performance.