Calix Updates Calix Support Cloud

Calix has enhanced Calix Support Cloud (CSC) to help subscribers set up EDGE Suites while also delivering massive operational savings via dramatic reductions in issue escalations, follow-up calls, and truck rolls.

With this latest release, support team leaders can track the effectiveness of support interactions through a refreshed CSC dashboard that delivers the same deep network insights but now in an actionable, graphical format. Support teams can instantly check key performance metrics.