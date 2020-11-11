Paytronix Launches Subscriptions

Paytronix Systems, providers of digital guest experience platforms, today launched Paytronix Subscriptions, a component of its loyalty platform to help restaurants and convenience stores launch and manage subscription programs. Paytronix Subscriptions helps companies consolidate and manage the core technologies, guest touchpoints, and processes.

Paytronix Subscriptions consolidates all the technology, from payments to emails to analytics and tracking to launch and manage a program. Paytronix manages all of the data behind subscriptions. Companies can identify which parts of their programs are successful and then make data-based decisions on how to modify and improve those programs. These programs could include such options as unlimited monthly, meal passes, or per-item programs. Once guests enroll, they are billed monthly.

Paytronix Subscriptions includes customer targeting to encourage signups and a streamlined signup process. The Paytronix platform tracks recurring payments, automates messaging for reminders, and manages rewards. In addition, Paytronix securely handles renewal processing and billing by managing tokenized credit cards. New emails are automatically triggered by subscription-related actions at point of sale or by members. Companies can also leverage Paytronixs analytics to track impact and ROI.