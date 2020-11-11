Paytronix Launches Subscriptions
Paytronix Systems, providers of digital guest experience platforms, today launched Paytronix Subscriptions, a component of its loyalty platform to help restaurants and convenience stores launch and manage subscription programs. Paytronix Subscriptions helps companies consolidate and manage the core technologies, guest touchpoints, and processes.
Paytronix Subscriptions consolidates all the technology, from payments to emails to analytics and tracking to launch and manage a program. Paytronix manages all of the data behind subscriptions. Companies can identify which parts of their programs are successful and then make data-based decisions on how to modify and improve those programs. These programs could include such options as unlimited monthly, meal passes, or per-item programs. Once guests enroll, they are billed monthly.
Paytronix Subscriptions includes customer targeting to encourage signups and a streamlined signup process. The Paytronix platform tracks recurring payments, automates messaging for reminders, and manages rewards. In addition, Paytronix securely handles renewal processing and billing by managing tokenized credit cards. New emails are automatically triggered by subscription-related actions at point of sale or by members. Companies can also leverage Paytronixs analytics to track impact and ROI.
"Consumers are embracing subscriptions for everything from streaming services to meal kits to razor blades, but until now it's been limited to offerings from major media and retail brands and built on custom platforms," said Andrew Robbins, CEO of Paytronix, in a statement. "By removing the barriers to entry, Paytronix Subscriptions makes driving visits and incremental revenue from subscriptions accessible to all."
"Restaurants and convenience stores are in the middle of a permanent pandemic-driven shift to digital ordering, and subscription programs have already proven to be a powerful purchasing and loyalty tool within ecommerce," said Lee Barnes, head of data and insights at Paytronix, in a statement. "By lowering the friction for consumer purchases, these programs strengthen the relationship between customer and brand while also providing the brand with recurring revenue."