Brandify Partners with DialogTech

Brandify, a provider of local presence solutions for multi-location companies, is partnering with DialogTech, a provider of call tracking and analytics, to help companies track, analyze, and optimize calls generated from local properties, such as local landing pages and Google My Business profiles, to increase customer acquisition and revenue generation.

Their new partnership will allow Brandify and DialogTech to incorporate call tracking numbers in Google My Business and other digital properties. Brandify-managed profiles combined with DialogTech's artificial intelligence-driven call tracking and analytics technology will let companies measure the volume, sales intent, and outcome of inbound calls; segment callers into audiences for digital ads based on the content of their phone conversations; and identify and correct call handling issues at store locations to improve call-to-customer conversion rates.