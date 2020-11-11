Brandify Partners with DialogTech
Brandify, a provider of local presence solutions for multi-location companies, is partnering with DialogTech, a provider of call tracking and analytics, to help companies track, analyze, and optimize calls generated from local properties, such as local landing pages and Google My Business profiles, to increase customer acquisition and revenue generation.
Their new partnership will allow Brandify and DialogTech to incorporate call tracking numbers in Google My Business and other digital properties. Brandify-managed profiles combined with DialogTech's artificial intelligence-driven call tracking and analytics technology will let companies measure the volume, sales intent, and outcome of inbound calls; segment callers into audiences for digital ads based on the content of their phone conversations; and identify and correct call handling issues at store locations to improve call-to-customer conversion rates.
"We saw the surge in phone calls this year as a signal that brands needed to pay close attention to. With DialogTech's call tracking and analytics, brands are able to gain an understanding of where, when, and why consumers are calling and how best to fulfill their needs and turn callers into repeat customers," said Brandify CEO Manish Patel in a statement.
"The core competencies of Brandify and DialogTech are highly complementary," said DialogTech CEO Doug Kofoid in a statement. "Chains and franchises need Brandify to get exposure in local search, and they need DialogTech to understand and optimize the call channel engagements that come about as a result of that exposure. The two solutions provide a powerful combination marketers can use to acquire more customers and revenue, both online and over the phone."
