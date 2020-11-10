eGain Launches Smart IVR

eGain, a provider of platforms for customer engagement automation, today announced eGain Smart IVR, an all-in-one solution to modernize interactive voice response-based customer engagement.

eGain Smart IVR helps businesses instantly modernize their IVRs with digital connectivity, artificial intelligence, and omnichannel analytics. With it companies can connect existing IVR estates to digital messaging and self-service options via the eGain Messaging Hub to support smartphone callers; solve customer queries consistently with AI-powered conversational guidance; and optimize omnichannel customer journeys with insights across IVR, contact center, digital journeys, and unified communications.

"IVR is still a huge customer self-service channel for enterprises," said Ashu Roy, eGain's CEO, in a statement. "eGain SmartIVR will help businesses optimize IVR customer experience and offer digital self-service from IVR."

"In addition to being widely-deployed technology, IVR is also well understood, with clear benefits. eGain's Smart IVR helps companies extend and build on those benefits without the expense of completely replacing the existing self-service solution," said Sheila McGee-Smith, president and principal analyst of McGee-Smith Analytics, in a statement.