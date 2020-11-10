InsideView Launches Chrome Extension and Consolidated InsideView Insights

InsideView, a B2B data and intelligence provider, today launched a Chrome extension that gives sellers access to direct-dial phone numbers and email addresses directly in their prospecting workflows. InsideView also consolidated its two sales intelligence solutions, InsideView Sales and InsideView Insights, into a single cross-platform solution now called InsideView Insights. InsideView Insights has been enhanced with an updated user experience and list building capabilities.

InsideView has also tripled its contact database since the beginning of the year. Customers will have access to 100+ million contacts and 18+ million companies in the InsideView global database by the end of the year.

"InsideView is every seller's secret weapon," said Umberto Milletti, CEO of InsideView, in a statement. "Making sellers smarter and more efficient is in our DNA. InsideView Insights builds on our history of providing the most relevant, reliable B2B data and intelligence for sellers and marketers, wherever they work. Our new Chrome extension and updated version give sellers more data, faster, everywhere they need it to be."

The latest version of the InsideView platform offers machine learning to surface the best targets for sales teams to contact and maximize email marketing effectiveness. InsideView Insights allows users to add contacts, build target lists, and refresh account and contact data. Sellers can receive alerts based on news and social insights.

New features in InsideView Insights include the following

Chrome extension that lets sellers access full B2B data and intelligence capabilities within their CRM records, LinkedIn profile pages, or company web pages;

Increased list building capabilities available natively within Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics 365 with filters organized by company, people, and insights. Sellers now have more fields to search and customized views.

Access to 100 million contacts.

"InsideView is the perfect blend of data plus functionality," said Andrew Valenti, key account development manager at Nestlé Waters, in a statement. "With InsideView we get the types of contact titles we need plus granular filtering capabilities so we can build out targeted lists for both companies and contacts. Great move on the expanded database."

InsideView Insights is available now for leading CRM platforms, including Microsoft Dynamics 365, Salesforce, SAP, Netsuite, SugarCRM, and more.