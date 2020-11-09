SMG Partners with Olo
Service Management Group (SMG), a customer, patient and employee experience management company, has partnered with Olo, a food ordering platform provider for restaurants. The integration with Olo allows SMG clients to solicit digital feedback and analyze it alongside their experience management data.
SMG is using Olo's digital transaction data to personalize the feedback experience. With each client transaction that occurs in the digital ordering platform, SMG captures and synthesizes order information into a pre-populated smart survey. This operational data is then reported alongside other touchpoints in the smg360 reporting platform.
"As off-premises dining continues to grow and digital takes on a bigger role in the restaurant industry, brands are looking for ways to measure the increasing number of touchpoints in the customer journey," said SMG's vice president and general manager of CX solutions, Charlie Moore, in a statement. "Our partnership with Olo allows SMG clients to capture, measure, and act on the digital experience data while providing a better feedback experience for their customers.
SMG is integrating Olo data for a host of restaurant operators, including Pizza Patrón. Through the integration, the pizza franchise has streamlined the feedback process for customers while increasing response rates and surfacing richer insights about its digital experience.
"SMG's integration with Olo has allowed us to eliminate what was previously a blind spot in our customer journey," said Pizza Patrón's director of marketing and brand development, Juan Reyes, in a statement. "With SMG's smart survey technology, we've been able to increase customer engagement with digital surveys that are shorter and more intuitive while gaining a better understanding of how we can advance our online and off-premises experience."
Thanx Partners with Olo
19 Mar 2019
Thanx has teamed up with Olo to provide integrated digital ordering and actionable cross-channel marketing for restaurants.
SMG Partners with Voxpopme
07 Oct 2020
SMG and Voxpopme are teaming up to help companies capture and analyze video customer feedback.
SMG Expands Partnership with FullStory
20 Oct 2020
SMG has entered into an experience management partnership with digital analytics provider FullStory.