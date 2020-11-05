ZoomInfo to Acquire EverString
ZoomInfo, a provider of go-to-market intelligence solutions, has acquired EverString, a business-to-business (B2B) data solutions provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The acquisition of EverString gives ZoomInfo a comprehensive business data graph, providing a foundation for enterprises to identify their total universe of customers and prospects, define their ideal profiles, leverage granular keywords and attributes to predict success, and focus their go-to-market motions.
EverString's 100 million company records and 70 million professional profiles will be integrated into ZoomInfo's data asset of 15 million company records and 130 million professional profiles. EverString will also contribute more than120 million business locations and more than 1 million linkages between corporate entity relationships that highlight potential buying centers in complex organizations.
The combined EverString and ZoomInfo Data Cloud will help go-to-market teams identify actual buying centers rather than legal entities with no purchasing power. EverString complements ZoomInfo's corporate hierarchy data by expanding its network of linkages between parent accounts, subsidiaries, locations, website redirects, legal entities, and aliases.
"Sellers and marketers need access to deep and accurate company data to reach prospects and customers at the right times with the right messages," said Henry Schuck, ZoomInfo's founder and CEO, in a statement. "EverString has succeeded in building an innovative data platform that harnesses artificial intelligence, robust web indexing, and machine learning algorithms to deliver industry-leading B2B data coverage and depth. With EverString, we're creating an even greater single source of truth for businesses that sellers and marketers can use to hit their numbers even faster."
"The combined ZoomInfo and EverString data asset will be unparalleled in the marketplace," said J.J. Kardwell, EverString's CEO and co-founder, in a statement. "We're excited to join ZoomInfo and work together to bring sellers and marketers the most extensive company and professional data that will help make their go-to-market motions even more effective and efficient."
"As long-term customers of both EverString and ZoomInfo, we are excited about the potential new offerings these cutting-edge companies can provide to companies like TTEC," said Nick Cerise, TTEC's chief marketing officer, in a statement. "Their capabilities help us connect with our top buyers at the opportune moment and to deliver award-winning services to our clients, providing them with data-driven strategies and sales services resulting in new customer acquisition and accelerated customer growth."
