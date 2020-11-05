ZoomInfo to Acquire EverString

ZoomInfo, a provider of go-to-market intelligence solutions, has acquired EverString, a business-to-business (B2B) data solutions provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition of EverString gives ZoomInfo a comprehensive business data graph, providing a foundation for enterprises to identify their total universe of customers and prospects, define their ideal profiles, leverage granular keywords and attributes to predict success, and focus their go-to-market motions.

EverString's 100 million company records and 70 million professional profiles will be integrated into ZoomInfo's data asset of 15 million company records and 130 million professional profiles. EverString will also contribute more than120 million business locations and more than 1 million linkages between corporate entity relationships that highlight potential buying centers in complex organizations.

The combined EverString and ZoomInfo Data Cloud will help go-to-market teams identify actual buying centers rather than legal entities with no purchasing power. EverString complements ZoomInfo's corporate hierarchy data by expanding its network of linkages between parent accounts, subsidiaries, locations, website redirects, legal entities, and aliases.