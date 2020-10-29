Salesforce Brings Quip Documents into Salesforce Anywhere
Salesforce is expanding by combining real-time data from Quip documents, spreadsheets, and customizable business process templates, such as account plans, deal close plans, or swarm plans for service cases, with existing Salesforce Anywhere app features.
With this enhancement, documents, spreadsheets, and process templates can be embedded alongside Anywhere chat, personalized alerts, comments, and video within Salesforce. Salesforce Anywhere keeps all customer data, processes, conversations, and planning right within the Salesforce record where it originates. When users open a customer record, team chat, corresponding documents, and call notes are all accessible in one place.
"Bringing Quip's functionality into Salesforce Anywhere is the next step to help teams sell and service from anywhere. We will continue to gather customer feedback about the most effective and important chat, alerts, and AI-driven suggested actions functionality, which we expect to make generally available in January," Salesforce said in a blog post. "We are excited to continue sharing how we will reimagine the future Salesforce experience for a new world."