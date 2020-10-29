Salesforce Brings Quip Documents into Salesforce Anywhere

Salesforce is expanding by combining real-time data from Quip documents, spreadsheets, and customizable business process templates, such as account plans, deal close plans, or swarm plans for service cases, with existing Salesforce Anywhere app features.

With this enhancement, documents, spreadsheets, and process templates can be embedded alongside Anywhere chat, personalized alerts, comments, and video within Salesforce. Salesforce Anywhere keeps all customer data, processes, conversations, and planning right within the Salesforce record where it originates. When users open a customer record, team chat, corresponding documents, and call notes are all accessible in one place.