Calix Enhances Marketing Products

Calix has enhanced its Calix Marketing Cloud (CMC), CommandIQ mobile application, and Revenue EDGE Enablement program to help marketing teams at communications service providers (CSPs) transform their relationships with subscribers.

The enhancements include churn, upsell, and acquisition segmentation tools, a redesigned interface for CMC, expanded branding experiences in CommandIQ, and the addition of the Market Activation Video Editor (MAVE) for the EDGE Enablement program, which will enable marketers to customize and embed their brands on Calix-provided BLAST subscriber videos.

The redesign of Calix Marketing Cloud will streamline processes to help marketers segment, target, and engage subscribers based on their propensity to buy advanced services and Revenue EDGE Suites, identify churn risk, and target new subscribers. Calix Marketing Cloud will combine real-time behavioral data with predictive analytics and industry best practices to deliver pre-configured micro-segmentations and help CSPs launch targeted campaigns. Calix Marketing Cloud will also provide tools to complete custom segmentations tailored to unique marketing strategies.

The redesigned and improved CommandIQ app lets CSPs view and control every aspect of the connected home, from running speed tests to setting up guest networks and parental controls, to receiving automated security alerts, and more.

EDGE Enablement gives users access to hundreds of EDGE enablement marketing assets to launch branded campaigns that leverage the real-time behavioral insights provided by CMC. These assets range from fliers, advertisements, education booklets, support videos, and web /social media templates. In the latest release, Calix has prioritized video to educate, inform, and engage subscribers.