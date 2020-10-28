Mediafly Acquires Presentify
Mediafly, a provider of sales enablement technology, content management, and advisory services, has acquired Presentify, a global visual communication solutions provider based in the United Kingdom. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The acquisition expands Mediafly's global presence, adds customers like Barclaycard, Pitney Bowes, and Avalara, and allows Mediafly to give marketers and sellers a way to improve buyer engagement with interactive visual content.
"More companies are recognizing the need for digital sales transformation, and the importance of using a modern sales enablement platform. But all too often they don't want to take their antiquated, boring sales content and put it into a sophisticated sales app for fear of garbage in, garbage out," said Carson Conant, CEO and founder of Mediafly, in a statement. "With Presentify, Mediafly now tears down the barrier of entry for these companies, allowing them to quickly refresh their sales stories with interactive, animated content and learn the ‘Presentification’ techniques to create and maintain sales collateral that is a league above their competition."
"To truly enable marketing and sales teams, companies must have interactive, visually immersive content that makes their message capture buyer attention among the clutter," said Nathan Jackson, founder and managing director of Presentify, in a statement. "After partnering with Mediafly on a range of projects, it became clear to me that adding Presentify to Mediafly's suite of solutions provides both companies an opportunity to have a greater impact on customers around the world, helping them get even more out of their sales enablement technology investment to close deals faster and drive revenue."