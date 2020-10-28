Mediafly Acquires Presentify

Mediafly, a provider of sales enablement technology, content management, and advisory services, has acquired Presentify, a global visual communication solutions provider based in the United Kingdom. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition expands Mediafly's global presence, adds customers like Barclaycard, Pitney Bowes, and Avalara, and allows Mediafly to give marketers and sellers a way to improve buyer engagement with interactive visual content.