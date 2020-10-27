Freshworks Introduces Freshworks CRM and Neo

Freshworks, a customer and employee engagement software company, today unveiled Freshworks CRM, uniting sales and marketing teams with a unified 360-degree view of the customer, and Freshworks Neo, a customer data platform.

With Freshworks CRM, marketing and sales users now have access to artificial intelligence-powered insights on a single dashboard.

"Freshworks CRM delivers upon the original promise of CRM: a single solution that combines AI-driven data, insights, and intelligence and puts the customer front and center of business goals," said Prakash Ramamurthy, chief product officer at Freshworks, in a statement. "We built Freshworks CRM to harness the power of data and create immediate value, challenging legacy CRM solutions that have failed sales teams with clunky interfaces and incomplete data."

Freshworks CRM is built on Freshworks Neo, which unifies data on an embedded customer data platform. The platform delivers out-of-the-box tools to integrate Freshworks products with external applications using a variety of product APIs, webhooks, and software development kits. The Freshworks Neo marketplace also includes more than 1,100 apps to enhance and extend the Freshworks product suite. With Neo, businesses can create custom objects and apps.