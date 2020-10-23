Brandify Partners with Nextdoor

Brandify, a provider of local marketing for multi-location brands, has partnered with Nextdoor, the app for neighborhoods. The partnership opens the Nextdoor platform to multi-location chains and franchises looking to connect with hyperlocal consumers via Nextdoor's suite of business offerings.

Nextdoor users often seek recommendations from neighbors for local services and other needs: to date, the platform has generated 50 million local business recommendations and about 88 percent of Nextdoor members shop at local stores at least once a week.

Companies working with Brandify will now be able to claim, update, and optimize Nextdoor business pages with store information and photos, and will be able to create Nextdoor Posts and Local Deals For each business category, the business that receives the greatest number of votes from neighbors in a given community is named a Neighborhood Favorite.