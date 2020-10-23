Brandify Partners with Nextdoor
Brandify, a provider of local marketing for multi-location brands, has partnered with Nextdoor, the app for neighborhoods. The partnership opens the Nextdoor platform to multi-location chains and franchises looking to connect with hyperlocal consumers via Nextdoor's suite of business offerings.
Nextdoor users often seek recommendations from neighbors for local services and other needs: to date, the platform has generated 50 million local business recommendations and about 88 percent of Nextdoor members shop at local stores at least once a week.
Companies working with Brandify will now be able to claim, update, and optimize Nextdoor business pages with store information and photos, and will be able to create Nextdoor Posts and Local Deals For each business category, the business that receives the greatest number of votes from neighbors in a given community is named a Neighborhood Favorite.
"We're excited to be adding Nextdoor to our network of publishing partners," said Damian Rollison, vice president of market development and strategic partnerships at Brandify, in a statement. "Our business is all about enabling hyperlocal connections between people and businesses, and Nextdoor has built a platform that does a great job of supporting hyperlocal communities at scale. Our brand clients are already fixtures in those communities, and now that fact will be reflected on Nextdoor."
"Nextdoor is where you connect with neighbors, including your beloved local businesses," said Adel Farahmand, head of partnerships at Nextdoor, in a statement. "Partnering with Brandify helps us reach a broad range of businesses in many geographies at once that can then use Nextdoor to reach their most valuable customers — those in the neighborhood."