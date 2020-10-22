Medallia Partners with Tableau
Medallia and Tableau have partnered to bring together Medallia's experience insights with Tableau's advanced analytics and data visualization capabilities.
The partnership and integration gives Medallia customers an API-based connector to integrate Medallia experience management feedback insights into Tableau. With it, companies can visualize customer experience insights alongside critical operational data. This complete view helps companies see, understand, and analyze customer and employee feedback.</p
"Arming employees in all corners of the organization with easy-to-understand, robust customer insights empowers them to make smarter, more customer-centric decisions that have the power to improve business performance, a critical need in today's quickly changing customer environment," said Steve Vierra, senior vice president channels, alliances, and global partnerships at Medallia, in a statement.