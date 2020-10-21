Invoca Announces Conversation Intelligence Solutions for Sales, Ecommerce, and Customer Experience Teams

Invoca today launched three solutions that extend its artificial intelligence-powered Active Conversation Intelligence platform beyond marketing to also serve sales, ecommerce, and customer experience teams.

"A critical part of adapting to changing consumer behavior is knowing consumers at a deeper level, far beyond what can be achieved through analyzing website visits, email open rates, and ad clicks. Conversations represent a moment of truth to uncover motivations, concerns, and preferences," said Gregg Johnson, Invoca's CEO, in a statement. "Invoca's Active Conversation Intelligence platform helps businesses tap into the power of conversations across the entire buyer experience to deliver superior experiences that drive revenue."

The new solutions in Invoca's platform are the following:

Invoca for eCommerce, to improve digital conversion rates by understanding why and when consumers reach out for buying assistance.

Invoca for Customer Experience, with visibility and insight into the digital-to-conversation customer journey.

Invoca for Sales, to analyze customer conversations and enable remote agent coaching and feedback to improve close rates and make the most out of every sales opportunity.

Companies can activate Invoca conversation intelligence through more than 40 integrations, including Google, Facebook, Adobe, Five9, Salesforce, Tealium, Criteo, FullStory, and more than a dozen lead generation partners, including Digital Market Media, PALO Media, and Barrington Media Group, which are available on the Invoca Exchange that Invoca also launched today.