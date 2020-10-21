Act-On Integrates with Zoom

Act-On Software, a growth marketing automation platform provider, has integrated with Zoom Video Communications to create an embedded workflow for webinar marketing automation.

Act-On's integration with Zoom enables marketers to promote and manage Zoom webinars from within the Act-On platform. It includes the following capabilities:

"Our best-in-class, easy-to-use webinar integration not only makes the marketer's job easier, it's backed by powerful marketing automation features that drive stellar customer experiences, boost ROI, and grow businesses," said Aaron Johnson, chief product officer at Act-On, in a statement. "In the wake of the pandemic, a truly holistic webinar marketing solution couldn't be more timely. We are pleased to provide this new medium for audience engagement, and we can't wait to see how our customers benefit from it."

"We're super-excited for the new Act-On/Zoom integration," said Andrea Pelloquin, events manager at J.W. Pepper & Son, in a statement. "In the past, we've had to do all of this manual work behind the scenes and then import it into Act-On, so this saves us a ton of time and makes us far more efficient and effective."