NTT Data and Uniphore Partner
Uniphore, provider of the Conversational Service Automation platform, has partnered with NTT Data and will license NTT's robotic process automation (RPA) technology for contact centers.
This technology deal is one of many components of the global strategic alliance announced earlier between the two companies. NTT DATA will continue to own this software and sell RPA services for contact centers.
Uniphore plans to integrate this RPA technology with its CSA platform to develop capabilities that automate the front office. NTT DATA will be able to take full advantage of Uniphore's Conversational Service Automation platform and apply capabilities and technology to improve both agent experience and performance.
"Over the past several years, Uniphore has been delivering market-leading capabilities which automate important processes and leverage AI to solve the problems of large customer service environments," said Umesh Sachdev, CEO and co-founder of Uniphore, in a statement. "With RPA modules now part of our innovation engine, we will rapidly expand our offerings, which will transform the customer service market and virtually eliminate the costly and frustrating experience of being put on hold."
"In today's business environment, automation has become essential to survival. When automation happens, it frees up people to focus on innovation and ingenuity," said Tanvir Khan, executive vice president of dynamic workplace services and business process outsourcing at NTT, in a statement. "We see this deal with Uniphore as a win-win because new solutions will enable our agents to be more effective on the front lines while helping organizations accelerate their digital transformation and ultimately deliver new customer experiences."