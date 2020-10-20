NTT Data and Uniphore Partner

Uniphore, provider of the Conversational Service Automation platform, has partnered with NTT Data and will license NTT's robotic process automation (RPA) technology for contact centers.

This technology deal is one of many components of the global strategic alliance announced earlier between the two companies. NTT DATA will continue to own this software and sell RPA services for contact centers.

Uniphore plans to integrate this RPA technology with its CSA platform to develop capabilities that automate the front office. NTT DATA will be able to take full advantage of Uniphore's Conversational Service Automation platform and apply capabilities and technology to improve both agent experience and performance.