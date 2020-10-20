Conversica Launches Free Virtual Assistant-Powered Website Chat

Conversica today released artificial intelligence-powered human-like, two-way conversations over chat for free via its intelligent vrtual assistants (IVAs).

Conversica IVAs can engage with website visitors and connect them to the information they seek via chat, use email and SMS to nurture them through a qualification process, and pass hot qualified opportunities to customer-facing teams.

"There has always been a disconnect between capturing leads at the top of the funnel via website chat and the lead qualification process thereafter. Conversica is the first to solve this problem by providing an integrated solution to seamlessly engage and capture leads at the very top of the funnel and then nurture and qualify leads to drive higher pipeline contribution," said Rashmi Vittal, chief marketing officer at Conversica, in a statement. "Website chat is a front door in a company's revenue cycle, and, when done right by an IVA, can not only increase the number of sales qualified opportunities but also significantly reduce the sales cycle and increase close rates. Continued advancements to drive continuity of AI-powered conversations across the customer lifecycle will be critical to organizations striving to accelerate revenue while reducing costs." "Artificial intelligence and intelligent automation are revolutionizing the customer experience by perfecting a level of scalability and personalization not humanly possible," said Will Webb-Purkis, senior vice president of product management at Conversica, in a statement. "Our technologies work together harmoniously across channels to engage in natural, two-way dialogue and assist people throughout the entire customer journey, not just intelligently route web inquiries to a human. Adding website chat as another key communication channel for our IVAs not only further enables businesses to augment their workforces, it catapults their digital transformation efforts."

Using Conversica's IVAs via website chat allows customers and prospects to start on one channel and move to another channel.

Conversica's IVAs assist website visitors with five primary use cases: Ask a Question, Learn More, Contact Sales, Contact Support, or Schedule a Demo.