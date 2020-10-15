ID R&D and Red Box Integrate
ID R&D, a provider of voice and facial biometrics, is partnering with Red Box for an integration with Red Box's Conversa enterprise voice platform. The partnership will allow customers to use their natural conversational voices as an authentication method in the contact center.
The combination of ID R&D's advanced Text-Independent Voice Verification and Conversa's event-driven architecture to implement real-time, passive biometric authentication from multiple contact center platforms, including Cisco, Avaya, and Genesys.
With Conversa, ID R&D's voice biometric requires less than a second to create a voice template and compare it to the voice template on file. The integrated solution can also be deployed within an interactive voice response system to facilitate self-service and further reduce agent talk time. Additionally, with more call center agents working remotely, the solution can be used to authenticate agent identities.
"Using biometrics in the contact center has been complex and expensive," said John Amein, senior vice president of ID R&D, in a statement. "Together with Red Box, we are lowering barriers to adoption so that more companies can benefit from state-of-the-art biometric security and improved customer experience."
"Conversa provides customers with a gateway to cutting-edge AI voice technologies, offering unparalleled capture performance from across the enterprise and delivered as a single global application stack," said Pete Ellis, chief product officer at Red Box, in a statement. "We're delighted to be partnering with ID R&D to provide customers with simplified access to advanced voice biometric technology while significantly reducing [total cost of ownership]."
