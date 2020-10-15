ID R&D and Red Box Integrate

ID R&D, a provider of voice and facial biometrics, is partnering with Red Box for an integration with Red Box's Conversa enterprise voice platform. The partnership will allow customers to use their natural conversational voices as an authentication method in the contact center.

The combination of ID R&D's advanced Text-Independent Voice Verification and Conversa's event-driven architecture to implement real-time, passive biometric authentication from multiple contact center platforms, including Cisco, Avaya, and Genesys.

With Conversa, ID R&D's voice biometric requires less than a second to create a voice template and compare it to the voice template on file. The integrated solution can also be deployed within an interactive voice response system to facilitate self-service and further reduce agent talk time. Additionally, with more call center agents working remotely, the solution can be used to authenticate agent identities.