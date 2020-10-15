ZoomInfo Acquires Clickagy

ZoomInfo, a provider of go-to-market (GTM) intelligence solutions, has acquired Clickagy, a provider of artificial intelligence-powered buyer intent data. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Along with this acquisition, ZoomInfo is launching Streaming Intent, a solution that identifies companies with above-average search volume on business-to-business (B2B) topics within minutes of their web activity.

The acquisition of Clickagy provides sellers and marketers with streaming behavioral intent data. Using an advanced natural language processing engine which correctly identifies context, Clickagy's technology delivers intent signals in real time from more than 300,000 publisher domains and includes more than 6 trillion new keyword-to-device pairings each month, sourced from more than 91 percent of accessible devices in the United States.

"B2B intent data is becoming core to the way modern go-to-market organizations prioritize their outreach to prospects and customers," said Henry Schuck, ZoomInfo's founder and CEO, in a statement. "Our acquisition of Clickagy enables us to scale intent to provide what will soon be the market's most predictive and complete B2B intent data set for sellers and marketers. We believe this acquisition both exemplifies our mission to continuously innovate and cements our position as the pace-setter for data-driven sales and marketing outreach." "We're very excited to join ZoomInfo, and we're very impressed with ZoomInfo's rapid growth," said Harry Maugans, Clickagy's founder and CEO, in a statement. "Robust business data has always been the biggest hurdle keeping us from offering a transformative B2B product, but now with ZoomInfo, we're giving sellers and marketers the ability to further propel their go-to-market motions more effectively and efficiently."

ZoomInfo's new Streaming Intent Data, meanwhile, is being launched to help businesses capture spikes in web activity from companies searching for them in real time. Businesses get notified the second there is a significant uptick in internet searches for the company or its products. It further allows companies to prioritize sales outreach to companies that are ready to buy, interact with prospects earlier in the buyers' journey, and trigger automated campaigns that warm up prospects for sales calls.