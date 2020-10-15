Ambition Integrates with Slack

Ambition, a sales gamification and coaching software provider, has added functionality for sales teams to celebrate milestone events and replicate the feel of a sales floor through Slack. Teams using the integration will experience celebration alerts, issue detection alerts, and sales leaderboards.

"Sales employers hire 66 percent more remote workers than the average workforce. When COVID set in, this has inevitably jumped even higher. Sales representatives and leaders can now get immediate insights into how individuals, teams, and regions are doing. Everyone can see where reps and teams rank on the leaderboard, and there are proactive reminders to stay up to date on activities and calls, all inside Slack," said Brian Trautschold, co-founder and chief operations officer of Ambition, in a statement. "This integration with Slack provides a new level of visibility to see where everyone stands in real time without having to toggle back and forth between platforms, allowing them to be more productive and efficient."

Additionally, Ambition and Slack's integration allows teams to integrate Salesforce data into Slack through gamification tactics. Sales leaderboards can be created with a single slash command in Slack to turn Salesforce data into gamified data and trigger actions. Ambition converts Salesforce data into scored performance, automated insights and alerts, and scorable metrics.