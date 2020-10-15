OneSignal Integrates with Mixpanel, RevenueCat, Radar, and MovableInk

OneSignal, a provider of customer engagement messaging, has integrated with Mixpanel, RevenueCat, Movable Ink, and Radar.

"We are excited to team up with these leading companies to help address crucial customer engagement and insights via push notifications, in-app messaging, and email," said Josh Wetzel, chief revenue officer at OneSignal, in a statement. "It has been a significant growth year, and these crucial partnerships enable brands to gain more valuable insights, as customer engagement and retention are more important than ever in this critical business climate. These integrations offer convenience for marketers and developers looking for best-of-breed tools for core messaging channels and analytics tools."

Through the Mixpanel integration, OneSignal becomes a preferred messaging partner of Mixpanel, provider of an analytics solution that brings together messaging engagement data with in-app product usage data to help product teams analyze how and why their users engage, convert, and retain in real-time across devices. OneSignal's first bi-directional integration allows users to send OneSignal events into Mixpanel and Mixpanel cohorts back to OneSignal to target campaigns based on user behavior in the product, and then measure their impact on product usage and retention.

"With a strong engineering team that has built a high-quality, scalable messaging solution, OneSignal is undoubtedly one of our most exciting new partners," said Justin Lau, vice president of partnerships at Mixpanel, in a statement. "Given the joint value we can provide to companies that are investing in tech, we expect many mutual customers to take their user engagement to the next level by making use of this integration."

With the RevenueCat integration, OneSignal users can automatically update user tags with their latest subscription status and craft custom, timely messaging and promotions based on customer transaction histories, lifetime value, subscription status, real-time events, and more.

"Our mission at RevenueCat is to help developers make more money. We're excited about this integration because it will help users supercharge their existing OneSignal campaigns with up-to-date subscription events," said Jacob Eiting, co-founder and CEO of RevenueCat, in a statement. "These right-on-time notifications can be the difference between a conversion and churn."

With the MovableInk integration, OneSignal now can seamlessly integrate personalized creatives into rich push, in-app, and app inbox mobile marketing programs.

And finally, the Radar integration lets companies develop customized and real-time experiences for their users by sending push notifications based on location.