Alida Partners with Stratifyd
Alida (formerly Vision Critical), is partnering with Stratifyd, a data analytics company, to enable its clients to harness multiple data sources.
Stratifyd's Natural Language and Speech Analytics engine will be integrated into Alida CXM to provide a cross-channel view of CXM opportunities; create predictive models for customer retention; identify root causes of emerging issues by tracking customer anomalies and changing trends, and more through deeper analysis and visualization of structured and unstructured data from a variety of sources, including third-party and social media channels.
"By partnering with Stratifyd, we can more deeply empower our customers around the world," said Ross Wainwright, Alida's CEO, in a statement. "Stratifyd's data analytics tools are exceptional. After evaluating several contextual offerings in the market, we selected Stratifyd as their solution provides the flexibility and accuracy that we need to enhance our Alida CXM platform."
"Alida has been at the forefront of uncovering customer insights and industry trends for decades. And now, with the launch of the Alida CXM platform, which will integrate our AI-powered data analytics engine, Alida is delivering an innovative and sophisticated solution that gives it a competitive edge in the CXM market," said Derek Wang, Stratifyd's CEO and co-founder, in a statement. "This OEM agreement is structured for scalability and is a big win for both companies and our customers."
Stratifyd Launches Next-Generation Data Analytics Platform
30 Jul 2020
Stratifyd's new platform brings together proprietary and third-party data and reveals the hidden content within.