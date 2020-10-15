Alida Partners with Stratifyd

Alida (formerly Vision Critical), is partnering with Stratifyd, a data analytics company, to enable its clients to harness multiple data sources.

Stratifyd's Natural Language and Speech Analytics engine will be integrated into Alida CXM to provide a cross-channel view of CXM opportunities; create predictive models for customer retention; identify root causes of emerging issues by tracking customer anomalies and changing trends, and more through deeper analysis and visualization of structured and unstructured data from a variety of sources, including third-party and social media channels.