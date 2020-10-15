Bambuser Integrates with Salesforce Commerce Cloud

Interactive live video shopping provider Bambuser has launched Live Stream E-Commerce Experiences, an integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud.

Bambuser's integration helps companies engage directly with their customers through live, interactive online shopping.

"Bambuser is very excited to be collaborating with forward-thinking companies such as Salesforce to provide our live streaming video technology as a turnkey solution to their customers," said Maryam Ghahremani, CEO of Bambuser, in a statement. "Live-streamed video is playing an increasingly important role in retail. This collaboration will enable us to deliver solutions at scale to brands looking to engage customers and increase sales quickly."

"As live-streamed video makes its way into ecommerce, we're excited to see Bambuser innovate in this space. Leveraging Commerce Cloud, Bambuser is enabling customers to unlock the potential of new purchasing behavior and drive further growth," said Lars Grønkjær, Salesforce's Northern European senior regional vice president of Commerce Cloud, in a statement.