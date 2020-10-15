Folloze Adds to Its B2B Personalized Marketing Platform

Folloze has added capabilities to its B2B Personalized Marketing Platform to provide real-time insights to align sellers with the right accounts and then orchestrate closed-loop processes with dynamic content and value-centric experiences.

"For every B2B marketing team, the events of 2020 have accelerated digital transformation and exposed significant execution gaps across their [account-based marketing] and other revenue-generating programs," said David Brutman, co-founder and chief product officer at Folloze, in a statement. "To successfully drive revenue in 2021, marketing teams have zero margin for error. Today’s announcement bolsters ABM from a marketing-focused motion into a core revenue strategy that connects marketing-led engagement programs to sellers and translates account engagement into real pipeline and revenue."

The Folloze Personalized Marketing Platform transforms ABM programs with tailored and micro-targeted experiences. It allows marketers to launch Folloze playbooks to bolster the impact of their digital advertising and demand generation, ABM, virtual events, SDR and ADR, renewals, cross-sell, upsell, and channel programs.

The new platform offers the following capabilities:

Account-Engagement Dashboard and Insights, with deep analytics that aggregate all engagement activities by account and contact across all touchpoints to help sellers and marketing teams understand account topics of interest and measure the impact and ROI of their account-based marketing programs.

Targeting Dashboard, with a top target account list and opportunity breakdown by product/solution/program based on predictive models. Additional information provides enablement and recommendations guide execution against target accounts with dynamic insights into changing customer needs.

Intelligent Sales Orchestration, for closed-loop process that combine targeting, activation, personalization, and insights.