Totango Spark Becomes an SAP-Endorsed App
Totango's Spark Enterprise Customer Success platform is now an SAP Endorsed App, available for free trial on SAP App Center.
Totango's platform enables enterprises to orchestrate end-to-end customer engagement across every stage of the customer journey through SuccessBLOCs, a modular framework that disaggregates the customer journey into smaller increments.
"Totango is delighted that our Spark Enterprise Customer Success platform is now an SAP Endorsed App and available on SAP App Center," said Devin Schiffman, vice president of strategic partnerships at Totango, in a statement. "The tight integration of our platform with SAP solutions sends a strong message to the market that Totango is the best way to drive customer success for businesses using SAP solutions."
"Ecosystem innovations are essential to SAP's vision and delivery of the intelligent enterprise," said Tom Roberts, senior vice president of partner solution success at SAP, in a statement. "We applaud Totango on achieving endorsed app status for its enterprise Customer Success platform. Partners like Totango are positioned to help us deliver on a vision and provide new innovations to our customers quickly, easily, and with solutions that have achieved premium certification and support of SAP."
