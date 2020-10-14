Zoom Partners with Chorus.ai and Zendesk

Zoom Video Communications has selected Chorus.ai and Zendesk as launch partners for its Zapps app marketplace.

Chorus.ai's Zappwill transform how revenue teams interact in real time with customers by helping them do the following:

"Zoom has revolutionized how companies do business, and, in today's remote world, is the primary way revenue teams meet with their customers. With Zapps, a more seamless and data-connected future is possible, something we at Chorus.ai believe to be paramount for the remote, global workforce," said Jim Benton, CEO of Chorus.ai, in a statement. "With our Chorus Zapp and native Zoom integration, revenue teams will be better prepared to drive deal momentum by putting relationship intelligence and real-time insights at their fingertips."

"Sales are won through relationships. The team at Chorus.ai has proven this time and time again by harnessing the voice of the customer to drive revenue, but Zapps will provide a new level of insights on pivotal moments as soon they happen," said Ryan Azus, chief revenue officer at Zoom, in a statement. "Once reps and leaders see the full-360 data that is available from Chorus and Zapps, revenue teams will never work the same way again.