UserTesting Launches Updates to Human Insight Platform

UserTesting today launched its October 2020 Human Insight Platform release with innovations designed to help companies bring insights into more decisions.

UserTesting today also announced its acquisition of the technology assets of usabiliTEST, a provider of information architecture testing solutions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but once the technology integrated, it will help UserTesting customers to test and get insights into the information architecture of their digital properties.

UserTesting's October 2020 Product Release includes the following:

Interactive Path Flows to help companies zero in on feedback that matters with a visual summary of participant paths that highlights trends and anomalies at a glance;

Insights Summary, allowing companies to share feedback with editable reports that automatically summarize test details and findings.

Quick Answer builder;

The Adobe XD Quick Answer plugin, which will allow companies to test their designs and prototypes directly from the Adobe XD platform directly in their existing workflows; and

Participant View, which lets companies see what participants see and view their facial expressions during unmoderated interviews, and create video clips and highlight reels that display test participants in a picture-in-picture format as they interact with products, apps, and messaging.