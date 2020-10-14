Algolia Adds AI to Search and Discovery

Algolia, a search and discovery solutions provider, today launched Algolia AI, a suite of artificial intelligence tools to help businesses create personalized digital experiences.

Algolia AI introduces the full power of AI to Search and Discovery, with new capabilities that include the following:

"In general, incorporating AI into your business is complex and often requires a separate data science team and platform. While some providers attempt to solve this by offering an out-of-the-box solution, this offers little transparency and control. You shouldn't have to blindly trust an algorithm," said Julien Lemoine, co-founder and chief technology officer of Algolia, in a statement. "As the search market's most intelligent platform, Algolia AI surfaces exactly how each feature impacts the experience so organizations can trust it, apply its insights to other parts of the business, and always make the final decision. This is the widest combination of fully-functional AI capabilities in one single suite that allows for any company to use AI-enabled search."

"Machine learning and AI have largely failed to take off in terms of mainstream developer adoption because of a lack of skills and practical use cases," said James Governor, co-founder of RedMonk, in a statement. "Algolia AI is designed as an easily consumable API for augmented search to help developers tune their company's site search experience with machine learning."

"Algolia Dynamic Synonym Suggestions helps us get our viewers to the right content without friction by automatically suggesting relevant synonyms for specific events or specific to parts of our audience. Since using it, we've seen our search greatly improving," said Peter Buffington, product manager at Australian Broadcasting Corp., in a statement.