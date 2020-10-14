Doxim Acquires Pinnacle Data Systems
Doxim, a customer communications management (CCM) and engagement technology provider, has acquired Pinnacle Data Systems, a customer communications and payment provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
<>The deal accelerates Doxim's growth in a number of key industries, including utilities, healthcare, insurance, financial service, and telecommunications.
"By acquiring Pinnacle, we've taken a unique opportunity to bring together two successful companies with very similar cultures to become the premier customer communications management solutions provider," said Mike Rogalski, president and CEO of Doxim, in a statement. "By merging our combined production facilities, technology, and talent, our new organization will become a larger and stronger provider of document solutions and customer engagement technology.
"Adding Pinnacle's experts to the Doxim team is an important strategic step for our company," Rogalski added. "Our combined customer base will benefit from the convenience of working with one experienced vendor to manage all the print and electronic document processes and workflows required to provide excellent customer experience."
"At Pinnacle, we've always gone beyond ordinary to manage and deliver millions of print and electronic documents every month for our customers," said Robert Reddinger, CEO of Pinnacle, in a statement. "In Doxim, we're happy to find a similar tradition of customer-centric innovation and service excellence. Our valued customers will also benefit from Doxim's strong technology innovation as they transition to digital experiences for their customers. We look forward to developing these opportunities with them."
