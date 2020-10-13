SurveyMonkey Relaunches GetFeedback Platform

SurveyMonkey today relaunched the GetFeedback platform, combining the power of GetFeedback and Usabilla, which were both acquired by SurveyMonkey in 2019. It merged the two product lines in June.

With the GetFeedback platform, companies can collect feedback across digital channels and bring in operational data from Salesforce, all in one platform.

The updated combined platform features include the following:

A cohesive user experience for users to manage programs across any digital channel;

Workspaces, a new analytics experience to bring feedback from any channel together, which also includes artificial intelligence-powered text analysis and the power to segment by varying customer attributes; and

The GetFeedback Agile Experience Platform, which allows users to unify CX data and customer attributes in one place, automate CX programs, and integrate with other apps, like Salesforce, Microsoft, Slack, and Jira.