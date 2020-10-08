Natterbox Links Microsoft Teams to Salesforce

Natterbox, a provider of voice solutions, is bringing together Microsoft Teams and Salesforce to enable companies using both services to gain greater visibility into calls.

For organizations using Microsoft Teams as a communication tool and Salesforce as their CRM platform, the Natterbox integration will allow them to make and receive calls using Teams while making the data visible within Salesforce. Natterbox's Salesforce integrated contact center for Microsoft Teams gives advanced skills-based and VIP call routing and offers call queues and callbacks. The Natterbox CTI dialpad embedded in Salesforce now talks directly to Microsoft Teams so agents can use click-to-dial, screenpop, voicemail drop, and notes from within Salesforce all while using the Teams platform.

The added visibility across calls provides business updates through activity history tasks, which are saved against relevant contact records, as well as Salesforce reporting objects. Live call notes and wrap up codes are also included.