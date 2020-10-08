Uberflip Unveils Campaign Essentials

"Marketers must execute go-to-market strategies with fewer resources and tighter budgets than ever before, all while being expected to distribute relevant content and campaigns promptly to support business objectives, said Elissa Fink, former chief marketing officer at Tableau and a board member at Uberflip, in a statement. "CMOs need a solution to quickly spin up personalized destinations for their ABM and demand campaigns without breaking the bank. Uberflip Campaign Essentials solves for that gap as a key to any martech stack.

Uberflip Campaign Essentials is a one-stop solution for creating campaign destinations that allow marketers to dynamically personalize experiences for buyers in real time.It includes capabilities to spin up personalized campaign destinations, for any channel, to power ABM and demand generation strategies. Users can leverage intent data from Bombora, 6Sense, Demandbase, RollWorks, and Clearbit to dynamically create personalized campaign destinations at scale.

Uberflip, a content experience platform provider, today launched Uberflip Campaign Essentials to power account-based marketing and demand campaigns.

Related Articles

Uberflip Launches Marketplace Partner Ecosystem

The Uberflip Marketplace acts as an ecosystem of apps and integrations to help marketers orchestrate the buyer journey.

RollWorks Partners with Uberflip, Reactful, Hushly, and Google

New integrations with RollWorks' Site Visitor API bring account-level website data in real time.