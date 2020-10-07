Okta Launches Devices SDK for Authenticating Customers

Okta, a provider of identity solutions, has extended its Okta Devices Platform Service with Okta Devices SDK, enabling passwordless authentication through branded push notifications with biometric capabilities. Developers can now leverage Okta Verify to build customized, secure, and seamless login experiences for customers.

"We live in a multidevice world where we work, shop, and consume content across phones, laptops, and tablets," said Diya Jolly, chief product officer at Okta, in a statement. "This dynamic landscape has placed an extra emphasis on today's modern businesses to be relevant across every device. The Devices SDK takes the customizability and security of the Okta Identity Cloud and puts it in the hands of developers everywhere."

Now, developers building mobile applications can send branded push notifications and use biometrics, including FaceID, to authenticate end-user logins Customers can also register their devices within Okta Universal Directory, enabling self-service if a device is lost or stolen.

Using the Devices SDK and API, developers can do the following:

Embed Okta Verify with push and biometrics capabilities into mobile applications;

Develop branded, omnichannel multifactor authentication experiences with custom push messaging and custom action buttons;

Deploy additional layers of protection to address high-risk access attempts;

Enable end users to view and manage their Okta registered devices; and

Simplify device management and increase overall security posture.