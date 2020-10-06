Uberall and Nextdoor Partner for 'Near Me' Solutions

Uberall, a provider of location-based marketing solutions, is partnering with Nextdoor, the neighborhood app for trusted connections, to boost local business visibility and engagement with consumers and increase their points of contact with nearby customers.

Nextdoor connects neighbors to local businesses and services, which starts with a free profile called a Nextdoor Business Page. It also offers a neighborhood-based community of verified members who post recommendations.

Uberall Listings customers will now find Nextdoor in Uberall's network of partner platforms. Thanks to a centralized platform, the information on their Nextdoor Business Page will be updated in real time, and will sync with all their online profiles.