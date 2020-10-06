Uberall and Nextdoor Partner for 'Near Me' Solutions
Uberall, a provider of location-based marketing solutions, is partnering with Nextdoor, the neighborhood app for trusted connections, to boost local business visibility and engagement with consumers and increase their points of contact with nearby customers.
Nextdoor connects neighbors to local businesses and services, which starts with a free profile called a Nextdoor Business Page. It also offers a neighborhood-based community of verified members who post recommendations.
Uberall Listings customers will now find Nextdoor in Uberall's network of partner platforms. Thanks to a centralized platform, the information on their Nextdoor Business Page will be updated in real time, and will sync with all their online profiles.
"The growth of near-me online searches is a development that companies need to take into account when interacting with their local consumers," said Florian Hübner, CEO and founder of Uberall, in a statement. "The partnership between Uberall and Nextdoor will enable many companies to get closer to their local customers by providing them with accurate and up-to-date information in their search for products and services nearby."
"We know 2020 has been incredibly challenging for local businesses and want to provide them with as many tools as possible to be successful. Vibrant local businesses make vibrant communities," said Adel Farahmand, head of partnerships at Nextdoor, in a statement. "We're excited to partner with Uberall to help more local businesses and reach the customers that matter the most to them—those right in the neighborhood."
