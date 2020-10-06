Alida to Launch CXM and Analytics
Alida (formerly Vision Critical) is set to launch Alida CXM in its Fall '20 release, which will also include the new Alida Analytics product and other core enhancements.
Alida Analytics offers configurable, role-based, mobile dashboards that provide insight into critical customer experience metrics. With Alida Analytics, users can create and customize dashboards to summarize their profile variable data to visualize the composition of their insight communities.
The integration of Alida CXM into Alida's platform will help companies uncover deep insights, engage with customers globally, and close the feedback loop.
Alida CXM, integrated with Alida Sparq and Alida Touchpoint, helps companies tap broad feedback and uncover deep insights from their customers and then put that feedback into action in real time. Alida CXM takes in customer feedback to provide automatic actioning based on a configurable rules engine. It then updates case management for visibility across customer-facing team.
Alida CXM integrates seamlessly across the Alida platform, including the following:
- Alida Surveys, which captures broad customer feedback;
- Rule Engine, which triggers automatic actions such as automatic emails based on specific survey responses;
- Case Management to create cases automatically in Salesforce and other platforms; and
- Alida Analytics, which provides dynamic dashboards, including a case management dashboard and an Net Promoter Score dashboard.
"It is important, but not enough, to capture insights about your customers. Brands must take uncovered customer truths and put them into action to build meaningful relationships," said Riaz Raihan, president of products at Alida, in a statement. "With Alida CXM, our customers can unlock meaningful insights from their customers and manage, monitor, and optimize millions of customer experiences."
"Alida has differentiated themselves in an over-saturated market, not only through their new brand, but also with a platform transformation that connects broad customer feedback with targeted deep insights to turn the voice of customers into unique experiences," said Alan Webber, vice president of customer experience management strategies at IDC, in a statement. "Companies that want to deepen relationships and improve experiences with their customers need a contextual understanding of why customers feel the way they do so that they can instantly act to optimize customer experiences. Alida has built an end-to-end solution to help brands do just that."