Alida to Launch CXM and Analytics

Alida (formerly Vision Critical) is set to launch Alida CXM in its Fall '20 release, which will also include the new Alida Analytics product and other core enhancements.

Alida Analytics offers configurable, role-based, mobile dashboards that provide insight into critical customer experience metrics. With Alida Analytics, users can create and customize dashboards to summarize their profile variable data to visualize the composition of their insight communities.

The integration of Alida CXM into Alida's platform will help companies uncover deep insights, engage with customers globally, and close the feedback loop.

Alida CXM, integrated with Alida Sparq and Alida Touchpoint, helps companies tap broad feedback and uncover deep insights from their customers and then put that feedback into action in real time. Alida CXM takes in customer feedback to provide automatic actioning based on a configurable rules engine. It then updates case management for visibility across customer-facing team.

Alida CXM integrates seamlessly across the Alida platform, including the following:

Alida Surveys, which captures broad customer feedback;

Rule Engine, which triggers automatic actions such as automatic emails based on specific survey responses;

Case Management to create cases automatically in Salesforce and other platforms; and

Alida Analytics, which provides dynamic dashboards, including a case management dashboard and an Net Promoter Score dashboard.